FCT Elections: Police Deploy Security Team, Restricts Movement

In preparation for the FCT Area Council Elections, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has deployed personnel across the FCT as part of its comprehensive operational order for the election slated for February 21, 2026.

This deployment according to the Police Public Relations Officer,

FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, has enjoyed rich exchange of operation and human resources from Sister security agencies, comprising of the Nigeria Army, Nigeria Air Force, Nigeria Navy, Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), among others.

The Police,m Commissioner, FCT Command, CP Miller Dantawaye has charged all deployed officers to maintain the highest level of professionalism and ensure adequate security coverage at all polling units and collation centres in order to guarantee a peaceful, free, and fair electoral process.

He “ warned that officers must remain vigilant, impartial, and courteous in the discharge of their duties, while respecting the rights of all citizens.

Additionally, the command has announced restriction of movement across the FCT from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on February 21, 2026, except for essential service providers and election officials.

Consequently, FCT residents are urged to cooperate fully with security personnel and comply with security operations guidelines during this period.

All residents of the FCT have been enjoined to remain law-abiding and come out to exercise their civic responsibility peacefully and without fear, as adequate security measures have been put in place.

Members of the public have also encouraged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious persons or activities to the Police through the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938.