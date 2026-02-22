FCT Elections: PDP Sets Up Legal Team, Congratulates Elected Candidates

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set up a special legal team, headed by the National Legal Adviser, Shafi Bara’u, to attend to its candidates who have genuine complaints arising from Saturday’s Area Council elections in Abuja, to assist with post-election litigations.

PDP’s chairmanship candidate, Mohammed Kasim was declared winner of Gwagwalada Area Council by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party also won some councillorship seats.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, expressed gladness on the victory, but said it was less than the number it anticipated.

The party alleged “unprecedented intimidation, high-powered money politics and brazen executive brigandage.”

According to the PDP, “reports and video evidence abound where armed security personnel were used to cart away result sheets in polling units, intimidate voters, and unduly influence the outcome of the elections.”

They party urged any of its members should have genuine complaints regarding the elections, to immediately contact the National Legal Adviser for prompt action, “as delay is fatal in election petition cases.”

It viewed voter apathy in the elections as a direct response to the anti-people Electoral Act, 2026, because “the people have completely lost faith in the electoral outcomes from elections conducted under the Act.”

PDP stated that”these local council polls may just be a foreshadowing of the forthcoming general elections in 2027, if changes are not urgently made.

It however believed that there is time to correct the wrongdoing by the National Assembly and President Bola Tinubu, to save the nation’s democracy from collapse.