The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to release the chairmanship result of Kuje Area Council without further delay.

PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Ini Emembong, expressed concern that the results from two wards in Kuje Area Council were yet to be announced by INEC.

“This delay has raised apprehension because of the marginal lead that the Peoples Democratic Party has there, which we are aware is under the threat of being manipulated using security forces.

“We call on the Chairman of INEC to immediately order the announcement of the results in Kuje Central and Kabi Wards, most of which have been posted on the IREV.

“Election results must remain a true reflection of the votes of the people; anything less invalidates the entire process.

“We should uphold the sanctity of the ballot,” the party demanded.