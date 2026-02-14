FCT Election: Wike’s Achievements, Our Selling Points – Dep Speaker

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has said that the achievements of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike in the FCT would be the selling points of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Area Councils election.

The Deputy Speaker, who is the Secretary of the FCT Campaign Council, stayed after the inauguration of the Committee. The Committee, which is made up of 138 members, is chaired by the governor of Kwara State, Abdulraham Abdulrasaq.

Kalu speaking to journalists on the line of South East votes in the FCT election said it is already assured that the residents of Igbo in the FCT would vote APC candidates in the election.

As the most senior person holding elective office from the southeast, what strategy do you have to convince Igbo community resident in Abuja, to vote for the APC?

Kalu responding to the question on how his membership in the campaign council would help to attract Igbo votes in the FCT Council election, he said, “Thank you very much.