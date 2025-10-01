FCT Election: Obi, Obidients Rally Support For ADC AMAC Candidate

The Labour Party (LP)candidate in the 2023 election, Mr Peter Obi and members of Obidient Movement, have thrown support to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) Chairmanship candidate for the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Dr Moses Paul.

At a special Independent programme organised by the ADC chairmanship and councillorship candidates to sensitise AMAC residents ahead of the official flag off of the campaign, in Abuja on Wednesday, Obi promised to be on the streets to campaign for the candidates.

Dr Paul, who is the National Secretary of the Obidient Movement of Nigeria, was also endorsed by members of the movement for the election.

The Labour Party is not participating in the election because the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) disqualified the party’s candidates for improper nomination.

Obi extolled the virtues of the chairmanship candidate and said he is the right person to lead AMAC from 2026, “because I know he will not disappoint.”

The National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, Dr Yunusa Tanko, announced the endorsement of Dr Paul by the movement.

The candidate, in his remarks, assured that he would not fail the people of AMAC if given the mandate.

He anchored his vision for the Area Council to include restoring dignity, prosperity, and service to the people.

Dr Paul said Nigerians are tired of broken promises, neglect, and leaders who abandon them once in power.

“The bitter truth must be told: AMAC has failed,” Dr Paul stated. “Our markets are trapped in endless litigations, waste management has collapsed, schools are abandoned for months, our health centres are dead, insecurity is everywhere, businesses are strangled by multiple taxation, and infrastructure is practically non-existent. This is not governance; this is abandonment.”

The candidate, however, said his campaign is not about lamentation but about building a new AMAC, and pledged to deliver good leadership.

He promised that if elected Chairman, he would liberate and modernise AMAC markets into centres of prosperity, as well as establish a transparent leadership and create jobs through a waste management system.

His other areas of intervention are health care, education, and harmonise tax system.