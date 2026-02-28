FCT Election Defeat Cause Of Internal Coalition Disputes – ADC

The National Leadership of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has attributed its poor showing in last Saturday’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections to internal disagreements and alleged breaches of party procedures by coalition partners.

Addressing the outcome of the election in Abuja on Saturday, the party’s National Chairman, Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe, said actions taken outside the party’s constitutional framework contributed significantly to the outcome of the polls.

He expressed concern that certain members of the coalition disregarded established processes, which he said weakened the party’s position and credibility both locally and internationally.

Gombe also formally distanced the recognised leadership of the party from a recent international press conference organised by individuals he described as opposition elements claiming to represent the ADC.

He said: “The Authentic National Leadership of the African Democratic Congress distances itself entirely from the international press conference held by these factions. They do not speak for our party.

“The National Assembly is empowered by the constitution to establish the Electoral Act. Accusing them of performing their duty is misguided. Rather than attacking the legislature, our coalition partners should focus on normalising and formalising their relationship with our great party.”

The ADC Chairman criticised the splinter group for alleging that the National Assembly exceeded its authority in matters relating to the constitutional framework for the 2027 Electoral Act, insisting that lawmakers were acting within their mandate.

According to him, the perceived undemocratic conduct and internal power struggles among dissenting members have diminished the impact of their appeals before the international community.

In his closing remarks, Gombe urged loyal party members and coalition partners to reconnect with the ADC at the grassroots level by registering at ward offices nationwide to strengthen the party’s structure.

He added, “Your power mongering and refusal to reconcile aspirations for the betterment of the country are the main reasons the international community ignores your appeals. Politics should be about service, not self-aggrandisement.

“We urge you to come back home. Help us rebuild and salvage this nation from the grassroots. The Authentic ADC remains the vehicle for true change in Nigeria.”

The development underscores ongoing tensions within the party as it prepares for future electoral contests.