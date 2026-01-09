FCT, Ekiti, Osun Polls, Testing Grounds For 2027 General Elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will use the Area Council elections in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as well as the off-cycle governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun States to test its readiness for the 2027 general elections.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, SAN, at the 2026 induction and strategic retreat organised by the commission in Lagos, explained that the elections would offer the commission the opportunity to refine its voter registry management and the integrity of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), as well as to ensure that “every technical and logistical gear is perfectly oiled before the grand national exercise of 2027.”

Prof. Amupitan said INEC’s aim is not just to achieve national success in 2027 but to set a continental standard and to demonstrate that the commission can conduct a world-class election that is technologically-driven, transparent and beyond reproach.

He told the staff that INEC has five non-negotiable pillars, which, according to him, include “to organise elections that are free from any form of interference; fair to all contestants and political parties; credible in the eyes of the global community; transparent in every process, from polling units to result collation; and inclusive of every Nigerian, regardless of physical ability or location.”

The INEC Chairman said the commission recognises that 2027 would be defined by a new demography comprising millions of young Nigerians who will be voting for the very first time.

“These are digital natives who demand transparency in real-time and have little patience for opacity,” he added, stating that it is the duty of the commission to prove to these tech-savvy, and often sceptical, young voters that INEC can be trusted.

“By ensuring our systems are inclusive, and our technology is beyond reproach, we are not just conducting an election; we are securing the lifelong loyalty of Nigeria’s future to the ideals of the ballot.”

Prof. Amupitan said he is committed to the legal framework of elections, and expressed the hope that under his leadership, the rule of law will not just be a suggestion but an operating system.

He listed the thematic areas to be deliberated at the two-day retreat to include how to tackle logistics and personnel issues to ensure that INEC mitigates the perennial challenges of ad-hoc staff and transportation.

“We must also ensure that the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) and revalidation exercises are beyond reproach.

“We will discuss election security and how to deepen our inter-agency collaboration to ensure that no Nigerian feels intimidated while exercising their franchise.

“We must also look at political party management and how to enforce internal democracy and transparency in party finances.

“These, among other thematic planks, are some of the building blocks of our success as an election management body,” he disclosed.

Prof. Amupitan charged the staff of the commission to use the 2027 general elections to rewrite the history of elections in Nigeria, by ensuring that the election is free and fair and a watershed moment in Nigeria’s election history.

“I want us to build an institution that is recognised globally. Let it be said that under our watch, INEC became the best election management body in Africa, a beacon of integrity, a model of technological efficiency, and a fortress of democratic values,” he stated.

He assured them of staff welfare but warned that “any compromise on our values or processes will have consequences.

“There is no room for misconduct, whether by omission or commission.”