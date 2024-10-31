DSS, Police To Profile All Commercial Vehicles In Abuja — Wike

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Thursday, disclosed that from January 2025, all commercial buses in the nation’s capital will be profiled by the Nigeria Police Force and Department of State Services (DSS).

Wike made this known at the FCT Renewed Hope Youth Empowerment Programme in Abuja while handing over some new cars for beneficiaries to use as taxis.

READ ALSO

According to the Minister, to curtail kidnapping and cases of ‘one-chance’ robbery, effective from January 2025, any commercial bus not duly profiled by security agencies won’t be allowed to operate within the nation’s capital.

Wike said, “Most of the Keke Napep and most of the motorcycles are informants.

“Everybody here that is a beneficiary is being profiled by the security.

“And so what we are coming up with is that from January next year, there will be nobody that will operate as a taxi driver or a bus driver without having approval from security, with security profiling you and without going about with Abuja colour.

“Nothing like using any vehicle on the road. No, we won’t allow that. From January, we won’t allow that.

“We will take the vehicle number, name of the drivers and the rest so everybody will have confidence that this is the vehicle I’m entering in case anything happens.”

Share

Please follow and like us: