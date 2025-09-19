FCT Doctors Suspend Indefinite Strike

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday announced the suspension of its ongoing strike.

This was as it furher announced that members will return to work on Monday, September 22, at 8 a.m.

In a statement confirming the suspension, the President of the Association, Dr George Ebong, said the decision to temporarily halt the strike followed interventions from the Senate.

He, however, states that none of the doctors’ demands have been met so far.

According to him, “We are suspending the strike to begin work at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

“The Senate Committee on Federal Territory Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, chaired by David Jimkuta, intervened.

“Even though none of our demands have been met yet, they assured us that they will talk to the minister, and the Congress has decided to believe what the Senate has said. We also appreciate the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, for his interventions.

“The Congress will reassemble to reassess the interventions within the agreed timeframe, and if nothing is done, the Congress will take the next line of action.”