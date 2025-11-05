FCT Doctors Insist Strike Continues After Partial Payment Of Arrears

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARD-FCTA) on Wednesday confirmed the partial payment of salary arrears and the Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF) by the FCT Administration.

However, the association maintained that its indefinite strike would continue until all outstanding demands are met.

In a statement signed by its President, Dr George Ebong, the association said the payments mark the beginning of the implementation of its demands, though several doctors were still left out of the recent disbursements.

According to the statement, 28 doctors who had been owed salary arrears for periods ranging from one month to one year were paid two nights ago. It added that salaries for October were also paid on Tuesday.

The association, however, explained that the Medical Residency Training Fund payment was not made to all affected doctors, leaving 47 others still awaiting their entitlements.

Giving details of the government’s response to their demands, the doctors said, “Two nights ago, the 28 doctors who had been owed their salary arrears for more than two years, ranging from one month to six months to one year, were paid.

“Also, the MRTF of some doctors was also paid. Out of 150 doctors owed the MRTF, only 103 were paid; there is a remainder of 47 doctors not yet paid. Salaries were also paid yesterday (Tuesday), starting from the morning.”