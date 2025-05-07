New Telegraph

May 7, 2025
FCT Doctors Begin 3-Day Warning Strike

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents doctors yesterday began a three-day warning strike.

The Association of Resident Doctors in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (ARDFCTA) is demanding the resignation of the FCT Civil Service Commission Chairman Emeka Ezeh over the dismissal of 127 health workers.

In a communiqué after its meeting, the ARDFCTA said the industrial action had become necessary following the stoppage of their April salary of the affected doctors.

The communiqué by the President George Ebong and General Secretary Agbor Affiong described the government’s decision to remove the affected workers from its payroll without any prior notice, proper consultation, or due process as arbitrary and unjust.

The striking doctors said they would march to the FCT Administration headquarters, seeking urgent intervention from Minister Nyesom Wike. They demanded the reinstatement of the affected workers and their inclusion on the payroll.

