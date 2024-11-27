FCT Devt Commission Bill Scales Second Reading

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Development Commission bill passed a second reading on Wednesday at the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator Wadada Aliyu highlighted the significant challenges posed by the rapid growth of Abuja as Nigeria’s political and economic center on surrounding towns

According to Aliyu, the bill aims to create a specialized commission tasked with managing the development of satellite towns within a 60-kilometer radius of the FCT’s borders.

Aliyu further explains that the bill outlines a governance structure for the commission, which will include administrative units and local offices for effective management.

However, he stated that funding for the commission will be sourced on a first-line charge basis, in compliance with applicable laws.

The bill received polarized reactions during the debate, with some senators expressing concerns over funding and the potential duplication of efforts with existing agencies.

