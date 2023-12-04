FCT Demolitions: Tinubu Erred In Appointing Wike Minister – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Rivers State, Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has described the demolition of properties in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja under Nyesom Wike as a needless exercise that might work against the party in future elections.

Eze, an ally of former Transportation minister, Rt..Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, in a statement, faulted the demolition of structures in the FCT at a time when the economy is suffering, and people struggling to get by, stressing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a big mistake in appointing Wike minister.

The APC chieftain noted that rather than come up with an economic programme to improve the living standards of FCT residents, the former Rivers State Governor embarked on an alleged autocratic move.

He said: “… a preference for democratic endeavor over authoritarian caprice is a fundamental attribute of any responsible society or government that wishes to impact its populace through policies and programmes.”

He added that: “… demolition spree targeted at innocent citizens in the FCT at a moment when the value of the naira has remained on a free fall, and the economy, on a steady downward trend with resultant hardship on the citizenry smacks of sheer authoritarianism laced with deliberate wickedness for the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to deploy the powers of his office to oppress the defenseless and perceived political adversaries in the guise of reformation.”

He blamed the situation on President Tinubu for allegedly feigning ignorance of the past actions of the former Rivers State Governor and appointed him as minister “despite public oppositions for fear of dishonesty, non-performance, and abuse of office.”

Eze noted that character is key in selecting persons to hold public offices in civilized climes, unlike Nigeria, noting that “this reality remains one of our major albatrosses.”