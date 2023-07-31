FCT CP: Nigerians using Police emergency numbers to obtain loans

The Commissioner of Police in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Haruna Garba, has revealed that Nigerians are using the command’s emergency numbers to obtain loans from companies.

In a statement by the spokesperson for the FCT command, SP Josephine Adeh, yesterday, the commissioner disclosed that non-state actors had also been engaging the emergency lines and warns against abusing the emergency numbers.

Part of the statement said; “The CP enjoins non-state actors who have been engaging the police emergency lines in their mischievous posts aimed at misleading members of the public and those submitting same to obtain loans to desist from such and only use the emergency lines for its intended purpose as deliberate steps will be taken to arrest and prosecute the purveyors of these illegal acts.”

Meanwhile, the commissioner also denied reports that alleged that kidnappers who adorned the police uniform to perpetrate illicit acts had kidnapped 17 persons from the Apo area in Abuja, stating that the report was clearly a figment of the authors’ imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT.