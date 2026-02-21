FCT Council Poll Orderly, Peaceful – INEC

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Joash Amupitan, has described as peaceful and orderly the conduct of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections, expressing satisfaction with the electoral exercise.

Amupitan gave the commendation on Saturday, 21 February, 2026 in Abuja after monitoring the process at several polling units within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

According to the Inec boss, he rated the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the level of voter turnout as positive indicators for Nigeria’s democratic process.

“You can see for yourself that the election is orderly and very efficient. The election is peaceful, and those are the indices of a good election,” he said.

He noted that the BVAS technology has reduced waiting time for voters, adding that accreditation took less than five seconds in most polling units visited.

“So far, the efficiency of the BVAS is high, and I am very satisfied because the BVAS is working effectively and efficiently. From what I have seen and heard from the presiding officers, it takes less than five seconds to accredit a voter. So far, I can say that the election is well organised. The election is peaceful, as evidenced by the calm atmosphere you have observed,” Amupitan noted.

He commended voters turnout, attributing it to growing awareness among citizens about the importance of participating in the electoral process.

Also, he also praised the conduct of voters and security personnel deployed for the exercise.

“You can see a great many people here, and they are conducting themselves well. I have learned that there are 30 security personnel present. They are also conducting their affairs in an orderly manner. So, we hope that at the close of the poll, we will have a very successful election,” he added.

Addressing reports of harassment involving a journalist, Amupitan stated that INEC remains committed to protecting accredited personnel.

“I am only aware that one journalist was arrested, and we intervened immediately. The Chief Press Secretary and others spoke to the police, and the individual was released without any further incident. We have taken every measure to ensure that nobody is molested. Accredited journalists and observers are granted access to the places they are supposed to be. We have not withdrawn any accreditation,” he said.

While acknowledging minor hiccups in a few polling units, particularly delays in the arrival of election materials and ad hoc staff, the INEC Chairman said the commission was managing the situation effectively.

He disclosed that as of 10:30 a.m., 99 per cent of polling units across the FCT had opened, adding that INEC was monitoring developments in real-time from its situation room to ensure that all eligible voters were attended to.

Amupitan also pledged continued improvements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The voices of Nigerians will be heard this time around. The BVAS, as far as I am concerned, is working very well,” he said.

The polling units visited by the Chairman included PU 016, Area 8, Garki, AMAC; PU 005, LGEA Primary School, Garki Village; PUs 001 and 002, 052, Junior Secondary School, Area 1; and 007 National Library, Area 2, Garki, AMAC. He also visited the INEC FCT office, where the deployment of election result collation officers was ongoing.