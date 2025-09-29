FCT Council Election: Wike Declares Support For APC

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) on Monday openly declared support for the candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in the forthcoming Abuja Area Council elections scheduled for February 2026.

Wike, who spoke at the official flagg-off ceremony for the construction of a 7-kilometre road with four-span bridges linking Tunga Madaki and eight other settlements, urged the communities in the area to stand by the incumbent chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC ), Christopher Maikalangu, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC ) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP ) and is seeking re-election for a second term in office.

The Minister told the communities that the road project they are benefiting from was in fulfilment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and facilitated by the AMAC Chairman, who has constantly reminded him of the plight of the indigenous communities.

“Maikalangu has never stopped reminding me about the promise made to you during the land compensation process,” Wike said. “He kept pressing, and here we are today. I am handing him over to you.

“Support him in the February 2026 elections, so that by June, when the road is commissioned, we’ll all dance together in celebration.”

Wike said, “One good turn deserves another. When you do for me, I do for you. When you fall for me, I fall for you. When you listen to me, I listen to you.”

He urged the people to reflect on past leadership and question the absence of attention prior to the APC-led administration.

“You’ve had council chairmen before—did anyone remember Tunga Madaki? Did they connect you to the airport whose land you gave away? Ask them where they were when your roads were impassable.”

“It was quite unfair that a people would surrender their ancestral land for a national project like a second runway, yet they had no access road, even to the airport they gave land for.

“The President said, ‘Whatever they ask for, give it to them. Today, we are here to fulfil that promise, “he added.