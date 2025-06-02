FCT Communities Bow To Demolition Pressure As Wike Meets Representatives

Share

Kpaduma and Guzape communities, located within the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), have bowed to pressure to give way for road construction in their areas.

The leaders and representatives of these communities, led by the Sapeyi of Garki, Alhaji Usman Nga Kupi, during a stakeholders’ meeting with the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Monday, said the affected villages will cooperate with the directives of the FCT Administration.

It would be recalled that the communities, over the years, have been at loggerheads with the FCT Administration over relocation and compensation regarding their ancestral lands and homes marked for road projects.

The traditional ruler said, “We are grateful for the Honourable Minister’s assurance and the respect shown to our people. We will support this effort in the interest of peace and progress.”

The Minister, Nyesom Wike, disclosed that he has directed that valuation of the affected properties within the communities be carried out without compromise and manipulation of any kind.

He also disclosed that the administration will double the payment, while the Right of Occupancy for the resettlement sites will be processed with dispatch.

According to the Minister, the administration has no plan to displace the villagers, but to provide more road networks for ease of traffic around the city.

Wike said, “We are not here to displace anyone unjustly,” the Minister stated. “This is about building a better Abuja for all. We will ensure your people are properly compensated and given legal documents for their new homes.

“I have told the Director of Resettlement to go and make a valuation. But the rate you people are using is too small. Increase their rate. If they are earning N50, give them N100,” the Minister stressed.

