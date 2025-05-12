FCT CJ Frees 30 Inmates, Slams Police, Magistrates for Unlawful Detentions

Share

As part of efforts to address the issue of overcrowding in custodial centres, Justice Husseini Baba-Yusuf, the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, has discharged 30 inmates awaiting trial from two custodial centres in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The intervention was carried out in collaboration with the Public and Private Development Centre, a non-governmental organisation. During a visit to the Keffi Medium Security Custodial Centre, Justice Baba-Yusuf freed 24 inmates, while six women were released from the Keffi Old Medium Security Custodial Centre.

The Chief Judge emphasized the need to ensure that individuals who should not be behind bars are granted their freedom. “We are giving hope to those who had none,” Baba-Yusuf stated, adding that the ongoing project aims to continuously review the situation at other custodial centres, including Kuje and Suleja.

He attributed the congestion in the centres to factors such as inefficient magistrates, police delays, and the lack of sufficient logistical support for the correctional facilities. He called for improvements to speed up justice delivery and prevent the wrongful incarceration of innocent people.

Lucy Abagi, CEO of the Public and Private Development Centre, reiterated her organisation’s commitment to decongesting custodial centres nationwide. She commended BabaYusuf for his involvement, stressing the importance of addressing cases where people, particularly women, had been wrongfully incarcerated.

Many of the released women had been victims of Gender-Based Violence and were unable to pay bail amounts as low as N20,000, with some of them facing prolonged detention without conviction. Chioma Onyenucheya-Uko, Chairperson of the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Abuja, condemned the abuse of power that led to the wrongful detention of women and pledged to continue educating women about their rights to prevent such injustices

Share