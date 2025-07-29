FCT Christian Pilgrims Board Screens 250 Intending Pilgrims

The Federal Capital Territory Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (FCT-CPWB) has commenced the screening of 250 intending pilgrims for the 2025 pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

Speaking during the exercise in Abuja on Tuesday, Director of the Board, Mrs. Gloria Dandam, said the screening aims to prepare candidates for the journey scheduled between August and September.

Dandam explained that the process, conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), is designed to determine the eligibility of applicants and ensure strict adherence to all regulations.

“No intending pilgrim is allowed to make payment until they have passed all stages of screening,” she said, stressing the importance of compliance with the pilgrimage guidelines.

She also assured that a recent pre-visit to Israel confirmed that conditions are safe for Nigerian pilgrims, noting that only destinations within designated safe zones would be visited.

“We’re holding our mop-up screening today because the main screening has already been conducted. This is the second and final phase. Our trip is slated for August-September, and we might be in the second batch to leave,” she said.

According to her, 140 candidates mostly private participants were screened in the first batch, while the ongoing second phase involves 110 candidates.

“For those who are cleared for the trip, we will send them payment notifications so that we can finalise our list and forward it to NCPC for visa issuance,” she added.