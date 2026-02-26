FCT Board Screens 150 Intending Christian Pilgrims

The Federal Capital Territory Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, on Thursday screened 159 intending pilgrims to Israel and Jordan.

This, it said, was part of the board’s preparation for the smooth organization of the 2025 main/2026 Easter pilgrimage.

Director of the Board, Gloria Dandam, said the screening was a collaborative effort between the board, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) and other relevant government agencies.

Dandam explained that the screening process is designed to ensure that all intending pilgrims have genuine reason, documents and required fitness for the holy exercise.

She assured the prospective pilgrims that the Board has put in place measures that will ensure seamless exercise before, during, and after the holy journey.

“For every year, the Christian pilgrimage is being improved. Especially where we need to check everybody to know your health. So that if you are going, and you are a diabetic patient, certain nurses will look after you. If you have spiritual problems, our spiritual fathers will look after you. So I can tell you that Christian pilgrimage improves every year on all fronts.

“We have to liaise with NCPC, which is the one in charge of taking us out of Nigeria. So we are very sure of a successful exercise” Dandam said.

Also speaking, Head, Special Duties, Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Mr. Adetunji Adetoye commended the FCT Administration for a well coordinated preparation/screening.

Adetoye, who scored the FCT Board 95 percent for a well coordinated screening and preparation, urged the officials to continue to uphold the standard.

“I am happy with the Intending pilgrims presented by the board, they are matured. It means that they all know what is good. I have scored 95 per cent, “he said.