FCT: Blackout As Vandals Attack Shiroro-Katampe Transmission Line

Some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja, on Friday, were thrown into darkness as vandals, again, destroyed the 330-kilovolt Shiroro-Katampe Transmission Line.

The development was contained in a press statement issued by the spokesperson of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Ndidi Mbah, on Thursday night, who said at approximately 11:43 PM, the 330kV Shiroro-Katampe circuit lost supply on the grid.

Mbah gave assurance that the restoration of bulk power supply through the affected line is expected soon while appealing to the general public to assist in identifying and reporting suspicious activities around power transmission infrastructure.

The statement reads, “The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) regrets to announce that its 330kV Shiroro – Katampe transmission line was vandalized on Wednesday, 18th December 2024.

“At approximately 11:43 pm, the 330kV Shiroro – Katampe circuit lost supply on the grid. A trial reclosure was attempted, but the line tripped again immediately.

“A TCN lines patrol team was dispatched from the Abuja Regional office of TCN to investigate the cause of the fault. The team discovered that vandals had stolen part of the conductor between towers T216 and T218.”

