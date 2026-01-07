FCT Area Council Poll: Desperation Can’t Win You Recognition, INEC Tells Abure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the protest by the Julius Abure group alleging exclusion of its candidates from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election.

INEC, in a statement issued by the Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, said the Abure-led National Working Committee (NWC), which has been sacked by the Supreme Court, has engaged in forum shopping in a bid to twist the commission to accord it recognition.

It, however, stated that there is presently no subsisting court order mandating INEC to give the faction of the Labour Party access code to upload names of its candidates for the FCT Area Council elections.

INEC noted that the Supreme Court in Appeal No. SC/CV/56/2025, between Usman v. Labour Party delivered on April 4, 2025, said Abure’s tenure as Labour Party National Chairman had expired, adding, however, that despite the pronouncement, “the Abure-led faction purportedly conducted primaries for the August 16, 2025, bye-election nationwide and the FCT Area Council election.”

The commission recalled that Abure has filed a series of court cases challenging the faction’s alleged exclusion by INEC, including Suit No. FHC/ABJ/1523/2025, which Abuja High Court on August 15, 2025, dismissed and enforced “the Supreme Court’s position that Barr. Julius Abure was no longer recognised as the National Chairman of the Labour Party and thus upheld the decision of INEC to exclude the Labour Party from the bye-election.

“Thereafter, the Labour Party filed multiple suits against INEC in different courts, all seeking orders compelling INEC to grant an access code for the upload of its candidates for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council Election scheduled for Saturday, 21st February, 2026.

“These suits include Suit No. NSD/LF.84/2024 before the Nasarawa State High Court, Akwanga Division.

“When the matter at the Nasarawa State High Court got stalled, the Labour Party approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2110/2025 seeking an order compelling INEC to issue access codes to its candidates, and the matter is still pending before the court.”

The commission added that instead of waiting for the FCT High Court, Jabi Division to adjudicate another case he filed, which has been adjourned to January 15, 2026, Abure group filed another suit before the FCT High Court, Life Camp Division, seeking the same relief, to compel INEC to grant access codes to upload its candidates for the FCT Area Council election.

The court at Life Camp, according to INEC, granted the faction an interim order on December 16, 2025, which would lapse after seven days unless extended.

“Upon being served with the originating processes, INEC promptly filed its defence, challenging the competence of the suit and the jurisdiction of the Court.

“The interim order consequently lapsed on 23rd December, 2025 and was not extended,” the commission stated.

The commission added that since the matter is subjudice, it will continue to respect the sanctity of the judicial process and await the final determination of the pending cases.

It reiterated its unwavering commitment to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as its Regulations and Guidelines, “and will continue to hold political parties accountable to democratic standards and the rule of law in the conduct of their internal affairs.”