FCSP Condemns Calls For Dissolution Of NUP Executive

Share

The leadership of the Federal Civil Service Pensioners (FCSP) has condemned recent calls for the dissolution of the national executive of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), describing the move as misguided and counterproductive.

The call, allegedly made by a group identified as Concerned FCSP, was dismissed by FCSP Chairman Comrade Fredrick Eguaoba, who urged all pensioners to rally behind the existing NUP leadership, which he said has worked tirelessly to promote peace and unity across its branches.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja, Eguaoba described the agitation as a “campaign fueled by cronyism,” driven by individuals who were no longer in positions of power and were now seeking to discredit others out of personal frustration.

“It is disheartening to see people dwell in delusion and try to derail union progress simply because they didn’t emerge victorious. The FCSP leadership election and the broader NUP process were transparently conducted in the presence of the Ministry of Labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), and other relevant agencies,” he stated.

Eguaoba called on members of the Concerned FCSP group to return to the union’s fold and contribute meaningfully to its development instead of expending energy on “fruitless battles.”

He emphasized that the union remains open and democratic, noting that the forthcoming NUP National Delegates Conference scheduled for April presents an opportunity for interested members to contest positions in a fair and credible environment.

“Some of the very people now agitating were once part of the Caretaker Committee that supervised our election before it was dissolved. Rather than joining issues with them, our advice is simple—be more useful to the union. You cannot continue to condemn every process simply because you lost,” Eguaoba added.

The FCSP chairman reaffirmed the union’s commitment to upholding transparency, fairness, and unity, urging pensioners nationwide to focus on progress and reject any attempts to sow discord within their ranks.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

