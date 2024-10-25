FCMB Unveils ‘Fempreneur Accelerator’ To Empower 350 Nigerian Women

Share

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), a leading financial institution in Nigeria, has launched the Fempreneur Accelerator programme as part of its SheVentures initiative.

This programme aims to enhance both financial and non-financial support for Women Small and Medium Enterprises (WSMEs) across the country.

In collaboration with Shecluded, a finance and capacity-building organisation for women entrepreneurs, the Fempreneur Accelerator programme addresses the unique challenges female entrepreneurs face in Nigeria.

It will provide technical assistance and critical resources to 350 women, equipping them with essential skills such as financial management, business planning, and access to funding opportunities.

The goal is to bridge the gap that often hinders women-led businesses from achieving their full potential. Felicia Obozuwa, Divisional Head of Corporate Services and Service Management at FCMB, affirmed the bank’s commitment to empowering women in business.

“At FCMB, we recognise the vital role women entrepreneurs play in driving economic growth. Our partnership with Shecluded reflects our dedication to fostering an inclusive environment where women can thrive.

“Through the Fempreneur programme, we aim to provide not just financial support, but also opportunities for women to build sustainable businesses that contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy,” she said.

Ifeoma Uddoh, Founder of Shecluded, expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, saying: “Our mission has always been to dismantle the barriers preventing women from accessing the resources they need to succeed.

Partnering with FCMB allows us to extend our impact and reach more women eager to grow their businesses. We are excited about the future and look forward to seeing these entrepreneurs thrive.”

The FEMPRENEUR Programme is open to women across various sectors, with a focus on technology, fashion, agriculture, and the creative arts.

Through this initiative, Shecluded and FCMB aim to create a network of empowered women who can drive innovation and contribute to the broader growth of the Nigerian economy.

