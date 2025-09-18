FCMB, Truecaller Partner To Reinforce Customer Communication, Trust

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), one of Nigeria’s leading and most innovative customer-centric financial institutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, the global platform for trusted communication, to transform the way it engages with customers across the country.

This collaboration is aimed at enhancing customer trust, reducing fraud, and ensuring that communication between FCMB and its customers is both safe, trusted, and seamless. With this partnership, FCMB will leverage Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution and Branded Caller ID to ensure their customers receive transaction alerts, security notifications, and service updates with complete clarity and trust.

All FCMB calls will now display the bank’s verified name, logo, and brand details directly on customers’ mobile screens. This initiative reinforces FCMB’s strong commitment to digital safety, privacy, and customer trust. In today’s financial landscape, where impersonation and fraud are becoming increasingly sophisticated, Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solution is more than just a convenience — it is a vital safeguard for protecting customer relationships and enhancing confidence in every interaction.

In addition to smarter calling experience, FCMB has also activated its Business Page on the Truecaller app. This ensures that customers can independently discover, recognize, and engage with FCMB directly within the Truecaller app, reinforcing trust before the first point of contact is even made.

Together, these capabilities are helping FCMB strengthen its digital identity, reduce customer drop-offs, and improve the overall efficiency and credibility of its outbound communication efforts. Assured Authenticity: Customers can now instantly identify that calls from FCMB are genuine – reducing the risk of phishing or impersonation scams. Enhanced Experience: Verified Business Caller ID brings clarity and eliminates uncertainty, particularly during critical communications such as security alerts or service updates.

Reinforced Trust: By adopting industry-leading communication capabilities, FCMB reaffirms its promise to protect customers with care, transparency, and innovation. Chief Information Officer at FCMB, Rotimi Famuwagun said: “At FCMB, our customers are at the heart of every innovation.

Through our partnership with Truecaller, we are strengthening communication security and fostering greater trust. When customers see the verified FCMB name along with our brand identity on incoming calls, they can be assured of transparency, authenticity, and care behind every interaction.’’

Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, shared: “At Truecaller, our goal is to help brands build meaningful, secure, and transparent communication at scale — especially in sectors like financial services where trust is everything.

“FCMB’s commitment to customer safety and trusted communication by embracing Truecaller Customer Experience Solution, FCMB is setting a new bar for what responsible, modern customer communication should look like — and we’re excited to support them on this journey.