FCMB To Boost Local Economy With Branch In Ogbomosho

Share

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has expanded its footprint by launching a new branch in Ogbomosho. Officials say the move will boost financial inclusion and economic development.

The branch, located along the Ogbomosho-Ilorin road, was inaugurated in a ceremony attended by local leaders. During the inauguration, Oba Ghandi Olaoye, the Soun of Ogbomosho, described the new bank branch as a welcome development, saying First City Monument Bank’s presence would help local businesses grow.

“This marks a pivotal moment for our town. We anticipate that FCMB’s innovative approach will give our citizens and businesses access to vital financial services and support, enabling us to successfully realise our 25-year development plan.

We are eager to collaborate with FCMB and look forward to the possibility of more branches in Ogbomosho, creating a mutually beneficial partnership,” he stated.

The Honourable Seun Ojo, Chairman of Ogo-Oluwa Local Government, echoed similar sentiments. He recognised FCMB’s presence as a valuable addition to enhancing financial inclusion across Ogbomosho land and urged the Bank to extend its reach to more communities to strengthen local economies.

The Managing Director of First City Monument Bank, Mrs Yemisi Edun, represented by the Bank’s National Head of Sales, Mr Emmanuel Comla, said the bank remains committed to inclusive growth.

She said: “We’re excited to invest in Ogbomoso’s future. It is a city known for its industrious spirit. Under Kabiyesi Olaoye’s leadership, Ogbomoso has a clear 25-year growth plan, and we are proud to be part of that vision.

While digital banking is transforming the industry, physical branches remain essential for reaching everyone and directly supporting the community.

This new branch will drive growth by creating opportunities and fostering partnerships. We are here to grow with you.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

