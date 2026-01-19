FCMB Secures Nat’l Banking Licence, Targets Int’l Status

FCMB Group Plc has obtained a national banking licence for its flagship banking subsidiary following the successful completion of a major capital raise, ensuring continuity of its domestic operations while it works toward meeting the higher capital threshold required for an international licence under Nigeria’s ongoing banking sector recapitalisation programme.

The development comes amid the recapitalisation exercise introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria in 2024, which has prompted varied capital strategies across the industry ahead of the March 31, 2026, deadline.

Under the framework, banks with international licences are required to maintain a minimum paid-up capital of N500 billion, while national banks must meet a N200 billion threshold.

Regulatory filings indicate that FCMB Group Plc crossed the national benchmark after completing a N147.5 billion public offer in 2024, enabling the group to secure a national licence for its banking subsidiary.

The move places FCMB comfortably above the minimum requirement for domestic banking operations and provides operational certainty as the recapitalisation process advances.

The group is now pursuing the international licence benchmark through additional capital-raising initiatives, including a N160 billion offer launched in late 2025 and a shareholder-approved programme of up to N400 billion, subject to regulatory approvals.

If completed, these transactions would lift FCMB above the N500 billion threshold, allowing it to expand operations beyond Nigeria.

Several tier-one banks—such as Access Bank, Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank for Africa, Fidelity Bank and First Bank of Nigeria—have already announced transactions that place them above the international capital requirement.

By contrast, lenders including Stanbic IBTC Holdings and Wema Bank are expected to retain national licences, reflecting differing balance-sheet positions and strategic priorities.

Market analysts say the divergence underscores variations in capital strength, risk appetite and execution timing rather than regulatory pressure.

One fund manager noted that the framework allows flexibility, with the principal risk being failure to meet the deadline rather than the speed of capital accumulation.

The recapitalisation exercise is also reshaping the broader banking landscape through mergers, asset divestments and strategic realignments. Smaller lenders are increasingly opting for regional or niche licences, while non-interest banks have largely met their revised capital requirements.

For FCMB, analysts view the outcome as strategic rather than existential: the national licence secures business continuity, while an international licence would enhance flexibility and growth prospects.

As market conditions remain volatile, the final phase of the recapitalisation programme is expected to test execution capabilities across Nigeria’s banking sector.