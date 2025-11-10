FCMB Plans Expansion Into New Markets To Fuel Growth

FCMB Group Plc plans to expand into new markets following its capital raise and will invest more in West Africa because it is a low-risk area of business. The financial institution plans to explore opportunities for geographic expansion into new markets, leveraging existing strengths and capabilities to capture untapped growth potential.

“We believe this is a pivotal step in our growth strategy, enabling us to diversify our revenue streams and increase our global footprint.

By entering these emerging and established markets, we can tap into new customer bases, leverage local opportunities, and mitigate risks associated with our existing region”, said Ladi Balogun, Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group.

FCMB’s operations are centred in Nigeria, where it is a full-service bank headquartered in Lagos. While its primary operations are Nigerian, it has a subsidiary in the United Kingdom, FCMB Bank (UK) Limited, which is a banking subsidiary of the broader FCMB Group Plc.

The bank offers a wide range of financial services in Nigeria, including personal and business banking, capital markets, and a microfinance initiative.

With a vision to be the premier financial services group of African origin, FCMB’s approach to any expansion would involve thorough market research, strategic partnerships, and tailored offerings that meet the specific needs of each new market it chooses to enter.

The West Africa banking market as of 2025 is sizable with significant financial activity and growth potential. The projected net interest income in the banking west Africa’s banking system for 2025 is expected to reach $47.7 billion, according to data from Statista.

Across Africa, the West and Central Africa banking sector holds a Tier 1 capital of about $14.9 billion as of 2025, representing a sizable but slightly declining capital base compared to the previous year.

Investment banking revenue, an area where FCMB Group is a strong player, is projected at around $2.04 billion in 2025 by Statista, indicating growing corporate and capital market activities in West Africa.

Additionally, fintech innovations and digital payment platforms are transforming trade and financial inclusion in large markets like Nigeria, further expanding the banking ecosystem’s reach and efficiency.

The top 4 Nigerian banks with Africa operations recorded profit before tax of N1.089 trillion in 2024, from their Africa ex-Nigeria operations, according to data compiled by MoneyCentral. For instance, UBA’s PBT from Africa ex-Nigeria surged to N537 billion in 2024.

The next closest was Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) with PBT of N251.21 billion in 2024 from its Africa operations, Access Holdings with PBT of N201.39 billion in its Africa operations and followed by Zenith Bank with PBT of N100.32 billion from its Africa operations in 2024.

FCMB Group is gearing up to compete with the tier-one banks and help its clients gain access to substantial economic opportunities by leveraging trade within the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).