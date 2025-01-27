New Telegraph

FCMB Picks ED

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has appointed Felicia Obozuwa as executive director, corporate services and service management.

Obozuwa, who was appointed following approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has three decades of experience and a proven track record of excellence to her new position.

The bank in a statement noted her expertise and leadership would be invaluable assets to FCMB as it continues to drive strategic growth and innovation.

She obtained a degree in law from Obafemi Awolowo University and an Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom.

Obozuwa as a seasoned banking professional with deep consumer, corporate, and commercial banking expertise.

In her current role, she oversees the bank’s operations, service management, human resources, training, administration, property development, and project management.

