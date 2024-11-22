FCMB Partners Estars On E-Sports Education To Nigerian Schools

Share

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is working with EStars to bring esports education to Nigerian schools.

They want to introduce Nigerians aged seven to 14 across primary and secondary schools to essential skills for thriving in a digital world early in life. EStars launched its educational esports platform in Nigeria on July 16.

The platform provides a fun and structured way for students to learn teamwork, communication, and problem solving through gaming.

These skills are essential for success in today’s world but are often not a focus in traditional classrooms. The EStars platform is safe and helps students to immerse themselves in skill-building activities.

It includes tournament management tools, team collaboration functionalities, and resources for integrating esports into school curricula.

It also offers coaching and training materials to help students develop their esports skills and explore potential career pathways in the growing esports industry.

