FCMB Millionaire Promo Rewards Over 900 Winners

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is making dreams come true with its Millionaire Promo Season 10. The first draw, held nationwide on January 15, 2025, saw four lucky customers walk away with N1 million each, while 900 others received cash prizes up to N50,000.

The new millionaires are Issa Aliyu, a farmer from Ilorin, Kwara State; Anthony Ngiah, a businessman from Owerri, Imo State; Aisha Muhammad, an entrepreneur from Kaduna State; and Prosper Chigbu, another businessman from Lagos.

Aliyu plans to invest his winnings back into his business. “This bank doesn’t just talk about helping people; they do it. Winning this money is a real blessing, and I will use it to grow my farm,” he disclosed with excitement.

“It will make a real difference.” Ngiah echoed the sentiment: “Winning the Millionaire Promo is amazing. FCMB has been a great bank to me, and I can’t wait to enjoy every other benefit they offer.

I’m excited and cannot wait to see the future of my relationship with the bank.” An excited Aisha Muhammad said: “I am thankful to FCMB. To me, it is the number one bank.

I encourage the bank to continue improving the lives of its customers.” Chigbu described his win as a special New Year gift, saying: “I am excited to be one of the winners of the FCMB promo. With this, I am hopeful that this year will be prosperous for me, my family, and my business.”

Adetunji Lamidi, Divisional Head of Personal Banking at FCMB, spoke on the promo’s importance. He said: “We are excited about the positive impact of Season 10 of the Millionaire Promo and congratulate the 904 winners.

Their stories demonstrate how this promo empowers individuals, strengthens our commitment to financial inclusion, and encourages a savings culture.

We want everyone to experience this, so we encourage more Nigerians to participate in the promo and explore our other banking solutions designed to help them grow their finances.”

To qualify, customers must increase their account balance by at least N10,000 and keep it for 30 days to enter the draws. Each additional N10,000 boosts their chances of winning.

