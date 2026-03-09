FCMB Meets N500bn Requirement For Int’l Banking Licence

FCMB Group Plc has announced the successful completion of its capital raise programme undertaken for its banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited, following approvals from relevant regulatory authorities.

The financial services group disclosed this in a statement made available to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) in Lagos, noting that the exercise forms part of efforts to strengthen the bank’s capital base and position it to meet regulatory requirements for an international banking license.

According to the company, the capital raise included its 2025 Public Offer and the minority divestment of shares in FCMB Pensions Limited.

The public offer raised approximately N231.8 billion in gross proceeds, while the divestment of about 10 per cent of the issued share capital of FCMB Pensions Limited generated an additional N11 billion.

The group said the combined proceeds from the transactions provide sufficient capital for the bank to meet the N500bn minimum capital requirement set for international banking operations.

FCMB explained that the requirement has already been satisfied based on its verified eligible capital, consisting of paid-up share capital and share premium, which stood at N266.5bn as of December 31, 2025.

In a separate allotment announcement, the group disclosed the results of its offer for subscription of 16 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N10 per share.

The offer, which opened on October 2, 2025, and closed on November 6, 2025, attracted strong investor participation.

At the close of the offer, 25,825 applications were received for 24.08 billion ordinary shares, indicating an oversubscription relative to the shares on offer.

Out of the total applications received, 25,820 applications representing about 23.71 billion shares were successfully verified and allotted shares, representing an allotment level of approximately 97.31 per cent.

Another 1,000 applications for about 48.75 million shares were partially verified and allotted shares, while three applications were not verified.

In addition, 30 applications representing 3.56 million shares were rejected for not complying with the terms of the offer.

The company said refunds for unsuccessful or partially successful applications would be processed accordingly.

Commenting on the successful completion of the capital raise programme, the Group Chief Executive of FCMB Group Plc, Mr Ladi Balogun, expressed appreciation to regulators, investors and other stakeholders for their continued support.

He said the milestone marks an important step in the group’s growth strategy and strengthens its capacity to expand operations.