FCMB Grows Customer Base To 11.4m

FCMB Group Plc financial results for the first quarter of 2023 has revealed that its customer base has risen to 11.4million. The bank believes this demonstrated the continued success of its digital banking initiatives across various business segments. FCMB Group pointed out that the digital banking initiatives have gained significant traction within, contributing to its overall performance.

In the first quarter, digital revenues ac- counted for 12.0 per cent of gross earnings, equivalent to N10.0 billion. This substantial growth highlights the Group’s commitment to leveraging digital solutions to enhance customer experiences and drive financial inclusion. The impact of digitalisation was evident across FCMB Group’s various business lines. In terms of interest income, digital revenues accounted for 8.0 percent (N5.2 billion), reflecting customers’ increasing adoption of digital banking services.

Furthermore, digital initiatives contributed 6.4 per cent (N76.3 billion) of the loan book, showcasing the Group’s focus on digital lending solutions. In addition, digital channels accounted for 7.0 per cent (N10 billion) of the Assets Under Management (AUM) in the Group’s Asset Management business, reflecting the strength of its digital investment platforms.

Commenting on the results, the group chief executive, Mr Ladi Balogun, said: “We continue to leverage our unique group structure to build a technology-driven ecosystem that is fostering inclusive and sustainable growth in the communities we serve.”