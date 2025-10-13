FCMB Group’s N160bn Public Offer To Boost Capital Base

FCMB Group Plc’s ongoing N160 billion public offer is expected to strengthen the lender’s capital base and position the Group to meet its recapitalisation target ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s March 2026 deadline.

According to Future-view Securities Limited, the offer which opened on October 2, 2025 involves the subscription of 16 billion ordinary shares at N10.00 per share, creating an opportunity for investors to participate in one of the largest capital-raising exercises in Nigeria’s banking sector.

The offer, which is now open to the general investing public, is scheduled to close on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The N160 billion public offer forms part of FCMB Group’s broader recapitalisation plan aimed at strengthening its flagship banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited, and ensuring compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new minimum capital requirement for international banks, set at N500 billion by March 2026.

A Diversified Financial Powerhouse

FCMB Group Plc is a financial services holding company with operations spanning commercial banking, consumer finance, investment management, and investment banking. Through its subsidiaries including First City Monument Bank, Credit Direct, FCMB Capital Markets, CSL Stockbrokers, FCMB Pensions, and FCMB Asset Management the Group serves over 14 million customers across Nigeria’s 36 states and the United Kingdom.

Strong Financial Performance

As of December 31, 2024, FCMB Group reported a solid financial position with total assets of N7.05 trillion, marking a 59.5 per cent year-on-year growth. Customer deposits rose by 48 per cent to N4.30 trillion, while loans and advances expanded 28 per cent to N2.36 trillion.