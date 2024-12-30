FCMB Group Secures Shareholders’ Approval For N340bn Capital Raise

Share

Shareholders of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) Group Plc have given the green light for a landmark capital raise of N340 billion, positioning the financial powerhouse to solidify its compliance with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s international banking license requirements.

The approval was secured during an extraordinary general meeting held in Lagos and virtually, marking a pivotal moment in the Group’s growth strategy.

The capital raise includes an expansion of the authorised additional funding capacity from N150 billion to N340 billion, enabling the Group to deploy a diversified array of financial instruments.

These include ordinary and preference shares, convertible and non-convertible securities, bonds, and strategic loans. Shareholders also backed the divestment of stakes in certain subsidiaries, with proceeds earmarked for reinvestment in its flagship banking subsidiary, First City Monument Bank Limited.

Additionally, they approved the absorption of surplus funds generated from the oversubscription of the public offer launched in July 2024, pending regulatory clearance.

Another key resolution saw the company increase its issued share capital from N19.8 billion, divided into 39.6 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each, while authorizing a $15 million mandatory convertible loan to select qualified investors.

“This approval reflects our shareholders’ trust in FCMB Group’s strategic vision and growth potential,” said Group Chief Executive Ladi Balogun.

He highlighted the capital raise as a cornerstone for the Group’s sustained expansion and enhanced competitive positioning.

FCMB Group’s financial performance underscores this confidence, with the Group reporting a 67 per cent surge in profit before tax to N91.8 billion for the first nine months of 2024.

An earlier capital raise in September saw overwhelming investor interest, further cementing its reputation for delivering robust returns.

Shareholders lauded the Group’s trajectory, commending its consistent ability to exceed expectations while charting a clear path for sustainable growth in Nigeria’s competitive financial sector.

Share

Please follow and like us: