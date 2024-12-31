FCMB Group Secures N147.5bn In Oversubscribed Public Offer

Share

FCMB Group Plc, a leading Tier 2 financial services conglomerate, has announced successful conclusion of its public offer, raising an impressive N147.5 billion.

The offer, which garnered a 33 per cent oversubscription, underscores robust investor confidence in the Group’s strategic vision and growth trajectory.

According to its corporate filing on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Group on Monday, the landmark offering attracted 42,800 investors, with 92 per cent leveraging digital platforms such as the bank’s mobile application, thereby onboarding over 39,000 new shareholders into the FCMB ecosystem Following meticulous verification by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Group issued 19.8 billion ordinary shares at N7.30 per share, increasing its total postoffer shares to 39.6 billion.

The regulatory approvals extend to down-streaming the net proceeds from the holding company to First City Monument Bank Limited, the Group’s banking subsidiary.

This infusion elevates the subsidiary’s paid-up share capital and share premium to over N240 billion, surpassing the CBN’s minimum capital requirements for a national banking licence.

In line with its ambition to sustain an international banking license, FCMB Group has commenced subsequent phases of its capital-raising initiative.

These efforts aim to solidify its position as a globally competitive financial services entity of African origin. Reflecting on this milestone, the Group Chief Executive, Ladi Balogun, stated:

“We are deeply grateful to our shareholders and new investors for their overwhelming support of this public offer. This achievement is a testament to the confidence reposed in our strategy, leadership, and growth potential.

Share

Please follow and like us: