FCMB Group Reports 46% Surge In Pre-Tax Profit To N134.5bn For 9 Months

FCMB Group Plc has announced a strong financial performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, posting a 46 per cent year-on-year increase in profit before tax to N134.5 billion.

The growth was driven by improved net interest margins, accelerated digital adoption, and stronger operational efficiency. Profit after tax also rose by 52 per cent to N125.4 billion, reflecting improved earnings across major business segments.

In its unaudited results released on Thursday, which include audited figures from its Nigerian banking operations, the Group reported gross revenue of N828.1 billion, representing a 40.9 per cent increase from N587.7 billion recorded in the same period of 2024. The growth was fuelled by a 64.7 per cent rise in net interest income, which expanded by N173.8 billion to N350.8 billion.

However, non-interest income declined by N54.6 billion due to currency revaluation losses. FCMB’s digital business which spans Lending, Payments, and Wealth continued to deliver strong performance, with digital revenue climbing 54 per cent from N73.6 billion to N113.6 billion.

Digital transactions accounted for 13.7 per cent of gross earnings during the period, supported by increased transaction volumes and higher value flows. Operating expenses rose by 41.3 per cent to N238.9 billion, driven by personnel costs, regulatory expenses, technology investments, and business expansion.

Despite this increase, the Group improved its cost-to-income ratio to 55.5 per cent, compared with 59.9 per cent in full year 2024.

Impairment charges on financial assets fell by 28.6 per cent to N57.1 billion following the expiration of the CBN loan forbearance regime, resulting in a lower cost of risk of 1.8 per cent, down from 2.8 per cent.

The Group recorded strong performances across its business divisions. Consumer Finance posted a 278.5 per cent year-on-year growth in profit before tax, Investment Management rose by 27.6 per cent, while Investment Banking declined by 34.6 per cent due to a one-off exceptional gain recorded in 2024.

In terms of PBT contribution, the Banking Group accounted for 83.2 per cent, Consumer Finance 11.6 per cent, Investment Management 4.6 per cent, and Investment Banking 1.3 per cent.

FCMB’s financial position strengthened further during the period. Total assets increased by 2.5 per cent to N7.23 trillion, while loans and advances fell slightly to N2.29 trillion, impacted by currency revaluation and concentrated loan repayments.