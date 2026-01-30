FCMB Group Grows Customer Deposits To N4.40tn

FCMB Group Plc recorded a solid increase in customer deposits in 2025, reflecting a stronger balance sheet and rising customer confidence, alongside a sharp improvement in earnings during the year.

According to the group’s unaudited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2025, deposits from customers rose to N4.40 trillion, from N4.30 trillion in 2024. Customer deposits remained the group’s largest source of funding, accounting for a substantial portion of total liabilities.

The growth in deposits supported overall balance sheet expansion, with total assets increasing to N7.54 trillion in 2025 from N7.05 trillion a year earlier.

The stronger funding base also helped sustain lending activities, as loans and advances to customers stood at N2.29 trillion, compared with N2.36 trillion in the previous year, reflecting steady credit demand across key sectors.

On the income side, FCMB Group reported gross earnings of N1.13 trillion, up significantly from N794.43 billion in 2024, largely driven by higher interest income. Net interest income climbed to N502.89 billion, from N225.30 billion in the prior year, supported by improved asset yields and the expanded deposit base.