FCMB Group Achieves N82.4bn Profit, With 68% Surge In Earnings

Share

FCMB Group Plc reported a remarkable profit after tax (PAT) of N82.4 billion for the nine months ending September 30, 2024, representing a 68 per cent increase from the N49.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2023.

This stellar performance, disclosed in the Tier 2 lender’s third-quarter report filed with the Nigeria Exchange, underscores the group’s sustained growth trajectory, buoyed by strong fundamentals and strategic operational execution.

Gross earnings soared by 67 per cent to N587.8 billion, up from N351.5 billion in the prior year, driven primarily by a robust 86 per cent rise in interest and discount income, which climbed to N445.8 billion from N239.1 billion.

Net interest income followed suit, expanding by 44 per cent to N173.8 billion, signaling the bank’s efficiency in core revenue operations.

Fee and commission income also posted a solid performance, advancing 24 per cent to N51.8 billion, while other in – come grew 30 per cent to reach N39.3 billion, reflecting the group’s steadfast commitment in optimizing investments and trading activities despite market headwinds.

Enhanced credit management contributed to the group’s success, with impairment losses on financial in – struments falling by 22 per cent to N44.4 billion.

This improvement highlights FCMB’s disciplined approach to risk and portfolio quality. Operating expenses reflected the group’s commitment to growth and innovation.

Personnel expenses surged 66 per cent to N56.5 billion, aligned with workforce expansion, while general and administrative costs increased 51 per cent to N62.2 billion, driven by strategic investments in technology and infrastructure.

Total comprehensive income climbed to N142.6 billion, marking another 68 per cebt year-on-year rise from N84.8 billion. Equity holders enjoyed significant benefits, with profit attributable to them rising to N76.9 billion, compared to N47.3 billion in the corresponding period in previous year.

Share

Please follow and like us: