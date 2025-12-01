FCMB Engages Director

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has appointed Ms. Oluyinka Johnson as a non-executive director, following the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). Johnson is a professional with over two decades of experience, leading strategic initiatives and driving operational excellence across the financial and business sectors.

Her extensive career spans leadership roles at First Bank of Nigeria Limited, where she served as Group head of First Shared Services (FSS) banking operations and head of Corporate Transformation, overseeing diverse operational units and championing automation and process optimisation.

Before that, Johnson was co-founder and managing partner of Integrated Business Strategies, where she advised top-tier financial institutions on strategy development, transformation, performance optimisation, and organisational restructuring.

Early in her career, she worked as a development engineer for a leading pharmaceutical company in the UK and the USA. A WimBoard fellow, Johnson is passionate about corporate governance, innovation, and empowering women in leadership.

Her appointment further strengthens FCMB’s board diversity and reinforces the bank’s commitment to strategic leadership and sustainable growth.

Johnson obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree from the University of South Bank, London, United Kingdom, and Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University, United States.