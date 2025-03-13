FCMB Empowers Local Businesses For Growth

Share

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) is driving entrepreneurial growth across Nigeria through its Business Empowerment Sustainability and Training (BEST) masterclass programme, which traversed the South East, South South, and parts of north ern Nigeria.

The programme empowers start-ups and existing entrepreneurs with essential skills and capabilities to scale and sustain their businesses for long-term success.

Building on this momentum, FCMB will launch the next phase of the BEST masterclass programme, scheduled for Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Osun, and Ondo states.

Start-ups and business owners will undergo comprehensive training sessions on critical aspects of business management.

The masterclass, which includes interactive workshops, will be facilitated by seasoned industry experts and accomplished business leaders. It will also provide participants with networking opportunities and mentorship.

Commenting on the initiative, Yemisi Edun, Managing Director of FCMB, said: “We are building sustainable business success in Nigerian communities by closing entrepreneurial gaps.

This will drive innovation, growth, competitiveness, job creation, and long-term economic health.” Edun further emphasised: “Investing in entrepreneurial talent is an investment in Nigeria’s future, strengthening the private sector’s capacity to drive national economic progress.”

The masterclass will cover financial literacy, digital marketing, operational optimisation, sustainable business practices, and strategic planning, equipping participants with the necessary competencies to stay competitive.

Participants will also engage in knowledge-sharing sessions, fostering collaboration and enabling them to navigate challenges while capitalizing on opportunities.

George Ogbonnaya, Divisional Head and Senior Vice President of Business Banking at FCMB, highlighted the bank’s dedication to empowering SMEs.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

