FCMB Capital Markets Champions N11.85bn Bond Issuance To Boost Clean Energy

Share

In a landmark transaction poised to reshape Nigeria’s energy landscape, FCMB Capital Markets Limited has successfully led the issuance of a N11.85 billion, 10-Year Series 2 Senior Guaranteed Fixed Rate Infrastructure Bond for GLNG Funding SPV Plc.

The issuance, which closed in February 2025, represents a pivotal stride toward advancing Nigeria’s clean energy infrastructure and fostering sustainable industrial growth. Sponsored by Green Liquefied Natural Gas (GLNG), the bond will fund the development of a stateof-the-art mini-LNG plant with a liquefaction capacity of 200,000 standard cubic meters of gas per day.

This strategic facility is set to provide a reliable and cleaner energy alternative for industries across Nigeria, offering a substantial reduction in operational costs compared to diesel and grid-based electricity.

Undergirded by InfraCredit, Nigeria’s AAA-rated infrastructure credit guarantee institution, the bond issuance reflects growing investor confidence in the viability of clean energy projects and in the broader energy transition agenda of the Federal Government.

The project is projected to create over 500 direct jobs and approximately 2,000 indirect employment opportunities, contributing significantly to inclusive economic growth and industrial development. Ikechukwu Omeruah, Managing Director of FCMB Capital Markets Limited, hailed the transaction as a transformative step for Nigeria’s energy future.

“Our continued support for innovative, impact-driven projects underscores our belief in the critical role of clean energy in powering the nation’s next phase of growth,” he stated. “We are honoured to have worked alongside GLNG and InfraCredit, whose collaboration and confidence were instrumental to the success of this landmark deal,” he said.

Share