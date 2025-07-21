FCMB Backs Totalenergies’ Staff Flagship Project With $40m Loan Facility

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) and TotalEnergies Staff Housing Cooperative Multipurpose Society Ltd (TEHC) have partnered to finance and deliver Louisville Phase 1, a tower that will comprise 157 residential apartments, including two and three-bedroom apartments, four-bedroom maisonettes, and five-bedroom penthouses, in Eko Atlantic City, Lagos.

The residential tower is Phase 1 of the larger Louisville project, a $150 million mixed-used development that will include a world-class hotel complex, a world-class commercial center with retail shops, multipurpose halls, high-quality cinemas and a games arcade, state-ofthe-art sporting facilities with a gym, swimming pool, and wellness center, and a car park facility to accommodate over 1,400 cars.

As West Africa’s first integrated urban ecosystem, Louisville Mixed-Use Development proudly holds two prestigious Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies (EDGE) certifications from the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

These accolades, recognised during the Future Cities – Africa Green Building Summit co-hosted by the Green Building Council Nigeria (GBCN), reflect Louisville’s bold commitment to sustainability and best-in-class green building practices.

The development will distinguish itself not only by its ambitious scale and innovative mixed-use structure, but also by its forward-thinking design that embraces smart and eco-conscious living.

The entire structure will be built to eco-friendly standards, integrating green technologies, smart home systems, and sustainable construction practices aimed at reducing environmental impact while maximising energy efficiency, comfort, and modern luxury.

TEHC has engaged reputable technical experts with the necessary experience for the project, using a robust selection process to ensure the most qualified and competent contractors were appointed.

ITB Nigeria Limited, with a proven track record of successful projects, is leading the technical team as the piling and turn – key EPC contractor for the development.

FCMB, the sole financier for the development of Phase 1, is providing a $40 million facility for residential development. The piling work has been completed, with construction scheduled to be completed in phases over the next 36 months.

The project is the bank’s first major international infrastructure collaboration involving a housing cooperative.

It reflects FCMB’s strategy to expand investment in mixed-use real estate that bridges housing deficits, supports free zone enterprises, and strengthens the urban economy.

Yemisi Edun, Managing Director and CEO, FCMB, said: “This partnership with Total Energies Housing Cooperative Multipurpose Society Ltd is our commitment to finance a project that supports Nigeria’s urban growth.

“The Louisville Mixed-Use Development supports integrated living and the development of a live, work and play environment that meets global standards in facilities and hospitality.

This collaboration reflects FCMB’s strategic focus on real estate to enable job creation and community development.