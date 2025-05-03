FCM Nigeria Expands Operations To Abuja, Port Harcourt

Share

FCM Nigeria, which is Nigeria’s leading corporate travel management company, has deepened its footprint in the Nigerian market by strategically expanding its operations to Port Harcourt and Abuja.

A statement by the travel company said this move strengthens the company’s presence across key commercial hubs, enabling closer engagement with clients and more efficient delivery of travel solutions tailored to corporate needs.

The expansion also follows FCM Nigeria being named the official travel management company for Shell, one of the world’s largest energy companies.

This partnership further reinforces FCM Nigeria’s capabilities in managing complex, large-scale corporate travel operations and highlights FCM’s growing reputation for delivering smart, technology-enabled travel solutions backed by a global support network.

Speaking on this development, the Managing Director of FCM Nigeria, Adejoju Olutimayin said, “Expanding to Port Harcourt and Abuja was a strategic move by the company to stay even closer to its clients and ensure they continue to receive the high-quality service and efficiency they rely on.

“Our growth reflects a deep commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and tailored service delivery.”

Meanwhile, in line with its broader commitment to responsible business practices, FCM Nigeria has also revealed plans to activate a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative in partnership with Dream Catchers Academy, an organisation focused on empowering underprivileged girls through education and the arts.

While the initiative is still in development, it is part of the company’s long-term vision to contribute meaningfully to the communities where it operates, particularly in alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals 2 and 3 on zero hunger and community wellbeing.

With a continued focus on business excellence and social impact, FCM Nigeria remains positioned as a forward-thinking brand shaping the future of corporate travel in Africa.

