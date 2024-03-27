FCID Lagos: Exploring contemporary policing, investigative practices

February 22 and 24 were strategic and stimulating days for police personnel at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Annex, Alagbon Close, Ikoyi, Lagos State.

These were the days when senior police officers of the Nigeria Police Force, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Kayode Egbetokun, converged on the Black Diamond Hotel in Ikoyi, Lagos State, to brainstorm on how to explore contemporary investigative practices at the FCID Annex.

It is believed that if the methods of investigations are improved at the FCID, which used to be the apex investigation arm of the Niger Police, the change could trickle down to other formations, not just in Lagos State where the workshop was held, but across the nation.

Top shots

Aside from Egbetokun, other distinguished participants were; Dr Solomon Arase (IGP, rtd), Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) Adenrele Shinaba (rtd), Deputy Inspector General of Police, FCID, Alabi Sylvester, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwasiu Omogbolahan Lawal, and keynote speaker, Dr. Benjamin Niran Aluko.

The gathering was certainly not for a tea party as the event paraded an intimidating assemblage of cerebral Nigerians and intelligent senior police officers as facilitators.

The assemblage included the representatives from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Immigration.

The three days Criminal Investigation Conference had the theme: ‘Elevating Professionalism in Criminal Investigation for Improved Criminal Justice Delivery’.

Workshop

The workshop was organised by the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG), FCID, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, supported by Egbetokun.

Expert facilitators enriched the training as they equipped participants with tools for effective and ethical investigations. The emphasis on professionalism aims to enhance Nigeria’s criminal justice system, fostering a renewed sense of purpose among participants.

Owohunwa expressed gratitude to the participants and facilitators, stressing that the initiative was expected to strengthen the foundations of professionalism in criminal investigation in line with the mandate of Egbetokun.

One of the remarkable papers presented was by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mr Monday Agbonika, DC Interpol Annex, with the topic: ‘FCID Annex Lagos: A Critical Overview of Current State of Affairs, Issues, Challenges and Prospects’.

The paper, while examining a gamut of issues, also foraged into the beginning of the formation of the Nigeria Police Force.

History

Agbonika said: “The NPF has a history which dates back to early colonial days in 1861 when it was strictly used to protect the commercial interest of the colonial power. Over time the NPF witnessed structural and functional transformations that saw the birth of the modern NPF suited for a post-independent Nigerian nation.

“Despite the changes, the NPF retained some of the colonial standards of law enforcement, particularly in the area of criminal investigations.”

According to him, the NPF is also a creation of the various past constitutions and the present constitution of Nigeria; 1999 as amended (section 214), and Section 4 of the Police Act 2020, clearly states the duties of the NPF to include investigation.

Agbonika recalled that there was a time when the FCID Annex Alagbon Close was revered as a centre of investigative excellence, with a history of breakthroughs in high-profile investigations and prosecutions.

He stressed that before the establishment of the Department of State Services (DSS) in 1986, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in 1989, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in 2000, the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) 2002, Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in 2003 and National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) in 2003, FCID Alagbon Close handled all high profile cases to the admiration of all Nigerians.

Driving towards current security challenges, Agbonika asked rhetorically: “With the technological advancement in internet and cybercrimes, terrorism, espionage and other crimes, how much capacity and aid do we have to cope with the present-day reality of crime and criminalities? Are we even considering scenarios of emerging trends, looking at the past, the present, to enable us to prepare for the future?”

Challenges

He outlined some of the issues and challenges dogging the Nigeria Police Force and FCID inclusive, to be; training, lack of adequate logistics, non-diligence, poor implementation, need for regular review of CID Circulars, poor investigation on confessional statements, frequent transfers of investigators and prosecution witnesses, cases take too long before judgments, lack of relevant training of prosecutors, police lawyers not deployed for legal duties.

Other challenges highlighted are the lack of standard police forensic laboratory, existing facilities are absolute, inability to preserve evidence and the scene of crime, lack of research and development, lack of data, increasing population, funding, capacity building, advanced detective course needs upgrade, frequent changing dynamics of crime and increased sophistication.

Some other fundamental challenges emphasised are inter-agency rivalry, lack of information sharing, lack of trust and confidence, lack of institutional memory, failure to upgrade record keeping from the colonial analogue system, inadequate tracking of cases, extortion, political interference, paucity of funds for information sourcing and operations and inadequate technology and skills.

Agbonika came up with recommendations that might help to check the issues and challenges earlier enumerated

His words: “Police Detective College to be upgraded to train all ranks, NPF to dedicate more resources to FCID and investigation, NPF to liaise with Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy to collate data from National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) and telecoms.

“Also, FCID should partner with other agencies for sharing of information, NPF should equip the forensic laboratory with modern gadgets, FCID should document, and record cases digitally and establish a museum and NPF should establish a cold case department.”

Agbonika urged the cerebral gathering to begin to brainstorm on: “What can be done to reclaim or restore the primacy of the FCID Annex Lagos, the apex police investigation department, consisting of the best crop of crack detectives in the West African sub-region?”

PSC

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Arase, while giving his welcoming remarks, said that the Nigeria Police Force will be able to confront and overcome the current security challenges, leading to successful security of lives and property of Nigeria.

He emphasised this point while applauding Egbetokun, and his lieutenants for coming up with the innovative ideas that birthed the conference.

His words: “Embarking on this intellectual pursuit demands a meticulous examination of the current state of criminal investigation, recognising the formidable challenges faced by law enforcement personnel in navigating the complexities of an ever-evolving criminal landscape.

“In the face of these challenges, I hold a steadfast conviction that the IGP exhibits an unyielding dedication to professionalism, acting as an unwavering beacon poised to navigate the entire Force through the intricacies of this complex maze.

“It is this resolute determination and unwavering resolve that gives me the conviction that the Force will be able to confront and overcome the challenges at hand, forging a path toward enhanced effectiveness and successfully securing the lives and properties of Nigerians.”

According to Arase, the theme of the conference was not only timely but also imperative in moulding the trajectory of law enforcement endeavours in terms of machinery, and personnel, not just within the Force Criminal Investigations Department and its annexures, but through the entirety of the Force.

He stated: “I wish to commend the foresight of the IGP in spearheading this significant endeavour. Under his visionary leadership and the strategic placement of astute and erudite officers at the helm of the FCID, especially the FCID Annex in Lagos, I am confident that a culture of excellence and innovation will be nurtured and the Department will be poised to garner commendation and make a significant impact.”

He noted that it was this firm dedication that propelled the Commission towards its goal of setting a benchmark for the utmost level of professionalism in policing, thereby enhancing optimal service delivery to the teeming citizens of our nation.

Arase expressed his admiration for FCID Annex Lagos in sourcing a diverse and qualified group of participants for the conference, stressing that: “The significance of knowledge-sharing among this esteemed gathering cannot be overstated. It is through collaborative learning that we elevate our practices and collectively contribute to the enhancement of criminal investigation standards.”

He explained that the theme of the conference underscores the pivotal role that professionalism plays in the realm of criminal investigation.

“It serves as the bedrock upon which the edifice of justice is erected. Professionalism, in the context of criminal investigation, manifests through firm adherence to ethical standards, commitment to excellence, and the establishment of a foundation built on public trust,” said Arase.

He noted that in navigating the complexities of criminal investigation: “We must acknowledge the ever-evolving nature of criminal tactics. Sincere commitment to continuous training and adaptation, in this context, is imperative. It is only by staying ahead of emerging challenges that the Nigeria Police Force will be able to effectively ensure that the pursuit of justice remains effective and relevant.”

He further stressed that the primary aim of the conference was to enhance police understanding of criminal investigation in alignment with global best practices.

Arase maintained that beyond conventional partnerships, there was a pressing need for strong collaboration between security agencies.

He said that among the objectives of the conference was to propel the police understanding of criminal investigation to new heights.