FCID Intercept 300 Live Ammunition, Contraband, Arrest 5 Suspects In Lagos

Operatives of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos State have intercepted a consignment of three hundred rounds of live ammunition and multiple contraband goods through credible intelligence and arrested suspects.

The suspect was paraded yesterday at the FCID office, Alagbon, by the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Magret Ochalla, who was represented by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Aminat Mayegun.

She said the driver of the vehicle where the ammunition and contraband were discovered, one Nelson Peretei, was arrested and brought to FCID Annex for questioning.

A comprehensive search of the container, conducted in the presence of the clearing agent and the suspected receivers, led to the recovery of three hundred rounds of 9mm live ammunition concealed in a Nissan Frontier pickup.

Mayegun said following the search of the vehicle, five suspects were arrested in connection with the consignment of ammunition. She added that invest i g at i o n s linked the shipment to on Mrs Maria Adeyemi, based in the United States, who failed to declare the ammunition and contraband in the bill of lading.

While further inquiry exposed an attempt by a self-acclaimed retired U.S. Marine Colonel, Sunny Nwadiri, to claim ownership of the ammunition through an intermediary, without providing verifiable personal details.

Preliminary findings indicate strategic concealment of the illegal items among legitimate goods, with none of the ammunition or contraband listed in the shipping documents a clear attempt to evadeport security systems.

She noted that the FCID is conducting deeper investigations into the source, intended destination, and possible ties to broader criminal or arms-trafficking networks.

“The Department is working closely with the Nigeria Customs Service and Department of State Services (DSS) to ensure thorough intelligence-sharing and prosecution in accordance with the Firearms Act, Cap F28, LFN, and other relevant laws.”

The AIG however encourages members of the public to continue providing timely and credible information to support ongoing security efforts, noting that the FCID remains steadfast in its mandate to pursue criminals, dismantle illicit networks, and ensure that all offenders are brought to justice without hesitation.