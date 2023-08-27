FCET Gusau Names Hauwau Abdulkarim Substantive Provost

The Federal College of Education, Technical (FCET) Gusau in Zamfara State has named Hauwau Mukhtar Abdulkarim as its new provost.

The appointment became effective on August 1st, according to a statement by FCET, Gusau’s Director of Protocol and Information Unit, Aliyu Umar, signed and made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to the statement, Abdulkarim’s appointment marked the beginning of a new period that will shatter stereotypes and give people power in the coming years, adding that Abdulkarim embodies visionary education and gender parity advocacy as the first female provost from Zamfara State.

“The new provost’s inauguration day showcased her resolute dedication, engaging in strategic meetings with college management, and union representatives and making an inaugural visit to student hostels,” the statement added.

Abdulkarim visited His Royal Highness, Alh Ibrahim Bello, the emir of Gusau, as a courtesy in order to request his esteemed royal blessings.

She thanked the Emir for his important contribution to the college’s overall development and the good ties that already exist between the Gusau emirate and the institution.

Responding, the Emir expressed his gratitude to Allah for bestowing upon the state the appointment of first indigene as the College Provost.

He urged the entire college community to embrace the will of Allah in Hauwau’s appointment as the substantive provost.