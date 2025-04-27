FCE Obudu Provost Warns New Students Against Anti-Social Behavior

Share

Amid growing concerns over rising anti-social behavior among students in higher institutions, the Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE) Obudu, Dr. Richard Otubaku, has warned fresh students to steer clear of such vices.

The Provost, who gave the warning during the 42nd matriculation ceremony and the 13th degree matriculation on Saturday, used the occasion to unveil what he described as a “dual mandate system,” which will see the college award both NCE and full-fledged degree certificates.

Speaking on the theme, “A New Era of NCE and Full Degree Awarding Status,” Dr. Otubaku urged the new students to shun laziness and desist from engaging in activities that could undermine their academic progress.

He specifically cautioned against cultism, examination malpractice, and other anti-social behaviors, while encouraging the students to embrace discipline, hard work, and integrity.

Highlighting the institution’s achievements, the Provost noted that FCE Obudu has played a pivotal role in shaping the future of its graduates, who are now making significant contributions across various sectors within and outside Nigeria.

A breakdown of admissions showed that out of the 875 students admitted for the 2025/2026 academic session, 310 are enrolled in degree programmes affiliated with the University of Calabar (UNICAL), while 565 will pursue the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE).

Dr. Otubaku further disclosed that the college will officially transition into a full-fledged degree-awarding institution from September 2025.

“This development marks the beginning of a new era under the dual mandate system, wherein the college will operate both NCE and degree programmes concurrently,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, represented by the Provost of the College of Education, Prof. German Anagbogu, described matriculation as a gateway to limitless possibilities, opening doors to knowledge, intellectual growth, creativity, and holistic development.

