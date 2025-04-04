FCE Matriculates 360 Students, Urges Skills Acquisition For Self-Job Creation

Share

The Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, Lagos, has matriculated 360 students, comprising 37 for the Professional Diploma in Education (DPE) and 323 for the Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) for the 2024/2025 academic session.

During the ceremony, the institution called for the embrace of skills acquisition for self-job creation to curb the high rate of unemployment, particularly among Nigerian youth.

The Acting Provost, Isaac Oluwatoyin Miller, and Registrar, Afolabi Dada, while addressing the Matriculants, emphasized the importance of combining skills acquisition programs such as tiling, plumbing, computer/phone repair, braiding, wig making, barbing, fashion and textile design, etc., with their academic and career development.

Miller noted that this approach would empower students economically and make them self-reliant, allowing them to set up small-scale enterprises even before graduation.

He added that such efforts would contribute positively to the development of Nigeria.

The Acting Provost revealed that the institution had established the Centre for Vocational Technical and Entrepreneurship Development (CeVTED) to provide training in various skills.

He mentioned that Students would receive a certificate of competency at the end of a five-semester training program, during which they must pass a minimum of three out of five semester examinations.

Miller also encouraged the matriculants to strive for both academic and moral excellence.

He advised them to pursue their academic studies with dedication, focus, seriousness, vigor, commitment, perseverance, and discipline.

“The citadel of knowledge that we are expects you to serve as shining models of exemplary behavior and dedication to academic excellence — the pride of your parents and the country.”

The Registrar, Afolabi Dada, explained the changing job landscape and urged the Students to reorient themselves, prepare for the future, and understand that some jobs may no longer exist in the coming years.

He encouraged them to use their time wisely and become creators of jobs, whether online or offline, rather than waiting for government employment after School.

He said, “As of today, think of what you can do with your hands. Whether it’s computer repair, furniture making, fashion design — it’s fine. Instead of partying or playing games, focus on creating legitimate businesses. Content creation wasn’t in existence years ago.”

Dada continued, “You have to think about how you can be a creator of jobs. No parent is happy to see you idle… There are many legitimate online businesses that can fetch you money.”

The President of the Students’ Union Government (SUG), Junaid Oluwagbemileke Michael, encouraged the matriculants to be diligent in their studies, uphold the values of integrity, and strive for excellence.

He added, “The Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka, is known for its strong commitment to academic excellence and practical skills development.

Therefore, I encourage you to take full advantage of the opportunities available, engage in intellectual discourses, participate in skill acquisition programs, and seek mentorship from your lecturers.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

