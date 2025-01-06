FCE Akoka: NANS Restates Commitment To Fairness, Justice, Excellence

Share

…Supports Provost’s reinstatement

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has re-emphasised its commitment to fostering unity, transparency, accountability and exemplary leadership across higher institutions of learning.

NANS’ stressed this urging all stakeholders, including the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa to ignore dissenting voices, uphold the principles of justice and sustain due process in the reappointment of the Provost of the first institution of higher learning in the country – the Federal College of Education (Technical) Akoka.

Recall, that Dr Wahab Ademola Azeez, FCE Akoka Provost was placed on suspension on July 31st, 2024 amidst allegations of abuse of office.

While recalling events that led to Wahab’s earlier suspension, NANS said investigations and consultations had revealed that the accusations against the Provost lack merit, were orchestrated to serve ulterior motives and were largely politically motivated.

Declaring support for his reinstatement, NANS maintained that the issues stemmed from internal gang-ups of some disgruntled staff members who parade themselves as ‘Concerned Staff’, which unfortunately dragged the Students’ Union into the fray, escalating tensions and disrupting the peaceful atmosphere of the institution.

In a statement by the President of its senate, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde, the umbrella body of Nigerian students in higher institutions said such politically motivated allegations should not form the basis for denying a qualified individual the opportunity to continue serving in his capacity as the Provost of the first College of Education Technical in Nigeria.

“In this atmosphere of octane politics going on in the College, the students who are the primary reason for the existence of the institution have become the victims as their interests with respect to academics and welfare have been hampered by the selfish activities of the ‘Concerned Staff’.

“This is in the buttress of the saying that; when two elephants fight the grass suffers. The current situation of lawlessness and self-help doesn’t foster learning.

“The Provost, (Dr Wahab Ademola Azeez) has contributed significantly to the development of FCET Akoka including the construction of the first-ever two-storey Students Union building.

“His re-appointment for the second term on 26th May 2023 was legal, based on merit and performance. Any influence of politically inclined ulterior motives that will affect the steady progress the Provost has set for our dear College should be stopped immediately.

“NANS believes in fostering unity, accountability, transparency, hard work and exemplary vision within our academic institutions. We urge all the stakeholders to prioritize the collective growth of FCET Akoka over personal interests. The education of Nigerian students should remain the central focus of all decisions.

“Finally, we appeal to the aggrieved staff to embrace the rule of law, due process, dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts to avoid further disruption of academic activities in our peaceful College.

“NANS remains committed to protecting the rights of Nigerian students and ensuring that justice is upheld in all matters affecting their welfare”. NANS statement read in part.

